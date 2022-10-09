Ivan Toney has not scored 19 out of 19 penalties for Brentford. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Toney made it a perfect 19 out of penalties since joining Brentford in the summer of 2020 pull a goal back after his side had fallen 2-1 behind to Newcastle.

Before that, he had been involved in a VAR incident that could have put Brentford 1-0 up. Bryan Mbeumo put the Bees 1-0 up but the TV officials had to decide whether Toney, who was offside, leaving the ball made sufficient impact on the defender’s chances of winning the ball. They decided this was the case and the goal was ruled.

Brentford went on to lost 5-1 but Toney now has six for the season; behind only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

After scoring on his debut for Blackburn in August, Sammie Szmodics has struggled to win over the Ewood Park faithful and has recently been battling injury problems, missing over a month of action last month but he hit back at his critics with a goal on his second successive start after returning from injury.

He nutmegged on-rushing Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson to score the final goal in a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Popular loan goalkeeper Steven Benda seems to have cemented his position as Swansea’s number one, he played in his sixth consecutive Swans match and has helped them to win the last four. He was disappointed not to earn a clean sheet though as his side beat Sunderland 2-1.

Referee Sam Allison was roundly criticised by Derby fans for his performance against Port Vale- even though he rightly sent off James Collins for a ridiculous and dangerous punch (aimed at the ground allegedly). He awarded two penalties, the first was soft though and Derby would have felt justice was done when ex-Posh academy player Tom Conlon missed it. Port Vale would go on to win 2-1 and get another penalty, Ellis Harrison took and scored that though.

Steve Evans has taken his Stevenage side to top of the League Two table courtesy of another win- this time 2-0 at home to Swindon. They have taken 31 points from 13 games and moved top after Leyton Orient could only draw 1-1 away at Doncaster.

