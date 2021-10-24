Peterborough United old boys: Former Posh manager’s son receives abuse on social media, free-scoring ex-Posh centre-back was at it again, defender who scored for Posh at Wembley was on target in the National League

Hull's former Posh manager Grant McCann.

McCann, who was hounded by Hull fans as his side slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Posh last week, revealed his irritation to the Yorkshire Post before yesterday’s Championship defeat at Luton.

He said: “It does affect you, it affects the players as well but it is what it is, that’s football. Fans are allowed to vent their frustrations and voice their opinions at football games, that’s what it’s about.

“I don’t see social media any more so it’s probably kept me a wee bit more sane, but what disappoints me and worries me is when my kids get messages on Instagram – a 15-year-old kid – about me. It’s just ridiculous really.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Tafazolli in his Posh days

“But I’ve been here before and I’ll continue to work hard for this football club until I’m told otherwise.”

McCann’s players are doing him no favours. They went down 1-0 at Luton to make it six away games in a row without scoring a goal.

Ex-Posh striker Matt Godden has scored three goals for Coventry this season after netting a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Derby at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Godden was just back from serving a two-match ban for decieving an official (diving in other words) and won the penalty he then converted. He later saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside as Coventry dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Ex-Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has scored four goals in 10 appearances for Wycombe this season. He scored twice in a 2-1 win over Crewe yesterday including a 97th-minute winner which moved the Chairboys into second place.

One can only imagine the fury in the Gillingham dressing room as they let a 2-0 lead slip at Bolton, conceding the equaliser in added time. Kyle Dempsey had scored the second goal for Steve Evans’ side in the 15th minute.

Shaun Brisley, who once scored for Posh at Wembley, was on target for Wrexham in a 3-0 National League win at Barnet.