Peterborough United old boys: Former Posh Championship player off the mark in League One, Eisa going well for MK, Stevens on fire for Forest Green, McCann unsure of his future at Hull City

Nat Mendez-Laing scores for Posh at Crystal Palace in May, 2013.

Mendez-Laing earned a contract at Hillsborough in November, but has appeared only fleetingly for Wednesday, but he netted in a 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

Former Posh striker Mo Eisa is enjoying a decent first season with MK Dons and he hoped the scoring in their fine 2-1 League One win at Portsmouth. Eisa has seven goals this term and the Dons are fifth.

Also in League One, one-time Posh loanee Omar Bogle scored in bottom club Doncaster Rovers’ 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan.

In League Two Mathew Stevens scored his 18th goal of the season for leaders Forest Green at Northampton Town. Stevens gave his side the lead 20 minutes from time, although the ball didn’t appear to cross the line from his header at goal, but Cobblers forced a 1-1 draw with the last kick of the game.

Stevenage’s on-loan Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym conceded three goals in a 3-3 home draw with Sutton including a 98th minute equaliser.

Junior Morias scored in a 2-0 FA Trophy win for Dagenham & Rebridge against Southend United.

There was a boost for Posh today (January 16) as Hull City were beaten 2-0 at home by Stoke City in a Championship fixture. The Tigers remain four points clear of Posh who now have a game in hand.