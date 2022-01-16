Peterborough United old boys: Former Posh Championship player off the mark in League One, Eisa going well for MK, Stevens on fire for Forest Green, McCann unsure of his future at Hull City
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, one of the Peterborough United scorers in that fateful Championship game at Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2012-13 season, claimed his first Sheffield Wednesday goal yesterday (January 15).
Mendez-Laing earned a contract at Hillsborough in November, but has appeared only fleetingly for Wednesday, but he netted in a 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle yesterday.
Former Posh striker Mo Eisa is enjoying a decent first season with MK Dons and he hoped the scoring in their fine 2-1 League One win at Portsmouth. Eisa has seven goals this term and the Dons are fifth.
Also in League One, one-time Posh loanee Omar Bogle scored in bottom club Doncaster Rovers’ 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan.
In League Two Mathew Stevens scored his 18th goal of the season for leaders Forest Green at Northampton Town. Stevens gave his side the lead 20 minutes from time, although the ball didn’t appear to cross the line from his header at goal, but Cobblers forced a 1-1 draw with the last kick of the game.
Stevenage’s on-loan Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym conceded three goals in a 3-3 home draw with Sutton including a 98th minute equaliser.
Junior Morias scored in a 2-0 FA Trophy win for Dagenham & Rebridge against Southend United.
There was a boost for Posh today (January 16) as Hull City were beaten 2-0 at home by Stoke City in a Championship fixture. The Tigers remain four points clear of Posh who now have a game in hand.
Hull manager Grant McCann, a former Posh playter and manager, admitted last week he is unsure of his future now that a club takeover appears imminent.