Peterborough United old boys: First goal for almost a year for promotion hero, a brilliant free-kick, an own goal and an assist in an an impressive victory

Tommy Rowe (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

His well-timed run and accurate shot gave League One’s bottom club Doncaster Rovers a surprise lead at high-flying Wigan, but the home side hit back to win 2-1.

Danny Andrew struck with a brilliant free-kick as Fleetwood came from behind to win 4-2 at Rotherham United. Kieran Sadlier had scored from the penalty spot for the Millers.

Ricardo Santos put through his own net for Bolton at Ipswich, but he still finished on the winning side as the strggling Tractor Boys went down 5-2 at Portman Road.

On-loan Posh midfielder Ryan Broom claimed an assist as Plymouth gained an impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

Harry Toffolo of Huddersfield scored past Josef Bursik of Stoke City, but the Potters hit back to win the Championship fixture at the Britannia Stadium 2-1.