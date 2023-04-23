Ivan Toney scores for Brentford against Aston Villa. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Toney fired the Bees ahead midway through the second-half, but in-form Villa equalised three minutes from time.

Toney’s old Posh sparring partner Sammie Szmodics looked to have given Blackburn Rovers a vital Championship win at neighbours Preston North End when he opened the scoring in the 80th minute at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the home side equalised in the 94th minute and the draw kept Rovers just outside the play-off places in seventh.

Matt Godden couldn’t get in the Posh side regularly becuase of Toney, but he is a regular, when fit, with Coventry City in the Championship. Godden scored his eighth goal of the campaign as Coventry beat relegation-threatened Reading 2-1 at home to move up to fifth.

In League One ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba bagged an assist as leaders Plymouth Argyle beat Cambridge United 3-1 at Home Park, a result that dropped Cambridge down to 22nd place.

And in League Two another old Posh loanee George Moncur struck from the penalty spot as Orient beat Crewe 2-0 at Brisbane Road to clinch the title. Posh local rivals Northampton need three points from two matches to join them in League One next season after a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Harrogate at Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage, who are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans, are clinging on to third spot after a 1-0 loss at Mansfield.