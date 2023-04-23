Peterborough United old boys: '20 goals this season for Premier League side, a pair of Championship promotion-hunters on target and a League Two title winner'
Former Peterborough United star Ivan Toney scored his 20th goal of the season as Brentford drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
Toney fired the Bees ahead midway through the second-half, but in-form Villa equalised three minutes from time.
Toney’s old Posh sparring partner Sammie Szmodics looked to have given Blackburn Rovers a vital Championship win at neighbours Preston North End when he opened the scoring in the 80th minute at Deepdale.
But the home side equalised in the 94th minute and the draw kept Rovers just outside the play-off places in seventh.
Matt Godden couldn’t get in the Posh side regularly becuase of Toney, but he is a regular, when fit, with Coventry City in the Championship. Godden scored his eighth goal of the campaign as Coventry beat relegation-threatened Reading 2-1 at home to move up to fifth.
In League One ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba bagged an assist as leaders Plymouth Argyle beat Cambridge United 3-1 at Home Park, a result that dropped Cambridge down to 22nd place.
And in League Two another old Posh loanee George Moncur struck from the penalty spot as Orient beat Crewe 2-0 at Brisbane Road to clinch the title. Posh local rivals Northampton need three points from two matches to join them in League One next season after a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Harrogate at Sixfields.
Stevenage, who are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans, are clinging on to third spot after a 1-0 loss at Mansfield.
On-loan Posh winger David Ajiboye opened the scoring for Sutton United at Colchester, but the home side hit back to win 4-1.