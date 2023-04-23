News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
9 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
19 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
19 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
21 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
21 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89

Peterborough United old boys: '20 goals this season for Premier League side, a pair of Championship promotion-hunters on target and a League Two title winner'

Former Peterborough United star Ivan Toney scored his 20th goal of the season as Brentford drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:03 BST
Ivan Toney scores for Brentford against Aston Villa. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.Ivan Toney scores for Brentford against Aston Villa. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.
Ivan Toney scores for Brentford against Aston Villa. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Toney fired the Bees ahead midway through the second-half, but in-form Villa equalised three minutes from time.

Toney’s old Posh sparring partner Sammie Szmodics looked to have given Blackburn Rovers a vital Championship win at neighbours Preston North End when he opened the scoring in the 80th minute at Deepdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the home side equalised in the 94th minute and the draw kept Rovers just outside the play-off places in seventh.

Matt Godden couldn’t get in the Posh side regularly becuase of Toney, but he is a regular, when fit, with Coventry City in the Championship. Godden scored his eighth goal of the campaign as Coventry beat relegation-threatened Reading 2-1 at home to move up to fifth.

Most Popular

In League One ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba bagged an assist as leaders Plymouth Argyle beat Cambridge United 3-1 at Home Park, a result that dropped Cambridge down to 22nd place.

And in League Two another old Posh loanee George Moncur struck from the penalty spot as Orient beat Crewe 2-0 at Brisbane Road to clinch the title. Posh local rivals Northampton need three points from two matches to join them in League One next season after a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Harrogate at Sixfields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stevenage, who are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans, are clinging on to third spot after a 1-0 loss at Mansfield.

On-loan Posh winger David Ajiboye opened the scoring for Sutton United at Colchester, but the home side hit back to win 4-1.

Related topics:Ivan ToneyPremier LeagueLeague TwoSammie SzmodicsAston VillaBrentford