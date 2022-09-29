Peterborough United officials in the dark about Darragh MacAnthony's decision to leave London Road

Posh co-owners, from left, Dr Jason Neale, Darragh MacAnthony and Stewart Thompson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

MacAnthony made his dramatic revelation during the latest episode of his Hard Truth podcast on Wednesday. He said he intends to sell his 50% stake in the club ahead of next summer so he can devote his energies to his family rather than football.

The Peterborough Telegraph immediately contacted his co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson. Dr Neale declined to comment publicly, while Mr Thompson has yet to reply, but the PT understands neither was informed of MacAnthony’s decision before the podcast was broadcast.

The owners had a lengthy WhatsApp conversation about the club on Monday, the day the podcast was recorded.

And when first-team boss Grant McCann was asked about MacAnthony’s move by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on Thursday he said: “The first I knew about was this morning when my coaching staff told me.

"Other than that it’s not for me to talk about it. You’d have to ask Darragh. I’m here to concentrate on the football and to prepare the team for another important game at MK Dons on Saturday.”