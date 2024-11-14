Peterborough United odds to win the EFL Trophy, the teams they could face and a likely scheduling problem

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Posh celebrate their Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final win at Wembley last season. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh celebrate their Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final win at Wembley last season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Holders Peterborough United have been priced up as 10/1 third favourites to win the Bristol Street Motors Trophy following the end of the group stages.

Posh won their group and are guaranteed a home draw in the last 32 against one of Birmingham City, AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town, Swindon Town or Reading.

Birmingham, who finished second in their group to Walsall, are 7/2 favourites to win the competition with Wrexham, who are in the Northern half of the draw, second favourites at 9/1.

Other odds from Sky Bet: 12/1 Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers; 14/1 Charlton Athletic, Stockport County; 16/1 Blackpool, Rotherham United; 20/1 bar.

The last 32 ties are scheduled for week commencing December 9 which is the date Posh travel to Northampton for a League One fixture so there could be a scheduling issue. No date for the last 32 draw has yet been set.

