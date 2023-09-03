Who would seriously have thought both Ronnie Edwards and Jonson Clarke-Harris would still be at the Weston Homes Stadium on September 1 and that they’d be joined by two Premier League defenders and two additional forwards?

Probably not even Edwards and Clarke-Harris themselves for a start. Given the talent, and the inevitable accompanying hype, it’s baffling Edwards remains a League One player, although it’s evidence chairman Darragh MacAnthony will not shift too far from his own valuations, which goes against the popular opinion Posh are short of cash. The 20 year-old is sitting with a Posh contract until the end of the 2024-25 season so that big money move to a big club could still happen.

The Clarke-Harris situation is more delicate. Posh did well to persuade League One rivals Bristol Rovers to offer £800k for a 29 year-old entering the last year of his contract. Rovers offered the player a three-year contract which would leave the club with little re-sale value.

For those saying Clarke-Harris was worth much more it’s worth reflecting no club at League One or Championship level thought so. There were only three known bidders and only Rovers were entertained when they became serious on deadline day. You’re only worth what someone is willing to pay, which also applies to Edwards.

It’s certainly a financial blow for Posh. The value of Clarke-Harris will have plummeted by the time the next transfer window opens and he could well end up leaving for nothing at the end of the season. None of this is the player’s fault.

The double golden boot winner will now need careful managing, but his attitude while expecting to leave in August was spot-on and it’s a confident prediction that will be the same when he’s back in action. He remains a first-choice selection, and he remains the best leader for what is now an even younger group.

SQUAD

Posh look to be well covered in all positions. Here is the current make-up of the first-team squad (current likely starters) after the arrivals of Jadel Katongo, Zak Sturge, Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille. Several can cover more than one position.

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Bilkapic, Will Blackmore, Fynn Talley.

Right-backs: Peter Kioso, Jadel Katongo.

Left-backs: Zak Sturge, Harrison Burrows.

Wing-backs: Peter Kioso, Zak Sturge, Harrison Burrows, David Ajiboye.

Centre-backs: Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo, Josh Knight, Romoney Crichlow.

Central midfield: Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Josh Knight.

Wide attacking players: Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones, David Ajiboye.

Number 10s: Joel Randall, Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku, Kai Corbett.

Central strikers: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ephron Mason-Clark, Malik Mothersille, Jacob Wakeling.

On-loan Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge debuted as a second-half substitute at Portsmouth on Sunday and looked big, strong and athletic, while also managing to miss an open goal. One suspects he will be an instant selection freeing up Harrison Burrows to play in a more advanced role. Burrows played okay in possession yesterday, but was targeted by Pompey long balls which expose him aerially. Sturge won’t have that problem.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said Josh Knight will be offered a new contract in the hope of taking him off the transfer list. On the evidence seen at Fratton Park his physicality will come in handy. Romoney Crichlow’s place will be under threat after two poor games and it will be interesting to see if Knight or on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo replaces him. One assumes Katongo is the more comfortable with the ball at his feet, a pre-requisite in a Darren Ferguson team.

There will be flexibility in midfield once Jeando Fuchs is fit enough to provide some bite and Posh now have many options in attacking positions.

Posh prepared for Pompey all week with Clarke-Harris in the side so Mason-Clark was thrown in at the deep end in a central attacking role, one he apparently covets. It didn’t work out yesterday, but understandably so given the lack of planning and the struggles of Joel Randall in the number 10 role.

The qualities of Mothersille and Wakeling are unknown, but they do offer extra speed which is something Posh believe they need in their centre forward given the current style of play.

Given the changes in personnel Posh will be pleased to have a two-week break before returning to League One action at home to Leyton Orient on September 16. The EFL Trophy game against neighbours Cambridge United at London Road on September 12 will be all the more interesting for the expected presence of all four new signings.

Of course with more strength in depth and extra quality will come greater expectations, but League One still looks a wide open division and if Posh can improve as they believe they will, a second successive top six finish can’t be ruled out.