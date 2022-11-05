Grant McCann ahead of Peterborough United's FA Cup first-round tie with Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were unable to find a breakthrough despite seeing plenty of the ball in the second half against the League Two side.

The 0-0 draw means that Posh will now face a replay at Moor Lane in between long-haul away trips to Exeter (November 12) and Bristol Rovers (November 19) in League One.

Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris was left on the bench after picking up a knock against Cambridge and McCann was disappointed with his side’s attacking performance.

McCann said: “We’ve gone from a relatively quiet November to a very busy November. It’s a big test. We had it our own way with a short journey to Oxford and then two home games after that and now we face three away games in a row and we will have to make sure we get the preparation and travel right.

"We’ll have to show real metal away from home to see if we can replicate what we did last week with three wins in a succession.”

“It was a fair result. We didn’t get going today and we lacked a lot of energy and spark. We passed the ball too slowly, didn’t create many good moments and when we did, the last bit let us down.

"I’d say we were about 50 per cent today and Salford played well.

“It’s a frustrating day, but at least when we were nowhere near our best, we didn’t concede and we showed a strong mentality. It’s frustrating from an attacking point of view and with our movement.

"In the first half, we knew exactly what they were going to do, we just didn’t get to grips with it. At times, we just didn’t do our jobs. We were really lacklustre and ponderous in our build-up.

“We were better second half, but still lacked a bit of end product and nothing emphasises it more than the clever free kick we worked and then when we just need a slide across the box it ends up at the top of the stand.”

Posh made four changes for the match, including bringing in Josh Knight and Kell Watts at centre-back in place of Franke Kent and Ronnie Edwards.

Kent was expected to drop out of the side due to his suspension against Exeter, but Edwards was hampered by a dead leg.

The new partnership were still able to secure back-to-back clean sheets for Posh.

McCann added: “Kell Watts and Josh Knight were fine. We had a bit of an issue with Ronnie yesterday in training. He got a dead leg off a set pay, which is our luck at the minute. The goalie has just caught him. He was touch and go, but Ronnie wanted to be involved.

“Frankie’s played over 20 games and can’t play next week so it was important that we get a look at the others. We’ve got really good centre halves at the football club.”

The second round draw takes place live on BBC television from 7pm on Monday.

