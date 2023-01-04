Peterborough United not expecting a points deduction following conclusion of EFL investigation
Peterborough United are not expecting a points deduction upon the conclusion of the EFL’s investigation into the appointment of David Paton as cheif executive officer at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh were charged by the EFL in September for breaching regulations 2.5 & 2.6 of the Owners and Directors’ Test Submission, in respect of the appointment of Paton in January 2022.
Paton was promptly suspended and replaced on an interim basis by Leighton Mitchell.
Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale told the PT this week: “We expect an outcome from the EFL process in January and at that point the CEO situation will be resolved. At this point we do not expect at points deduction, merely a minor fine.”