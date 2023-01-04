Posh were charged by the EFL in September for breaching regulations 2.5 & 2.6 of the Owners and Directors’ Test Submission, in respect of the appointment of Paton in January 2022.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale told the PT this week: “We expect an outcome from the EFL process in January and at that point the CEO situation will be resolved. At this point we do not expect at points deduction, merely a minor fine.”