Peterborough United can ring the changes and still win at Mansfield Town in their third round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday (September 26, 7.45pm).
Posh need to get some game time into recent signings including their two loan recruits from Premier League clubs.
Here’s the team the PT would pick for the trip to the One Call Stadium.
We’re sticking with the 4-2-1-3 formation.
1. FYNN TALLEY
The summer goalkeeping recruit from Brighton must be close to a League One call-up as errors have crept into the game of number one Nicholas Bilokapic. Talley should certainly play against the Stags, if only for the experience. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
The current Posh captain Peter Kioso is suspended from Saturday's League One game against Bristol Rovers at London Road so someone else should be tried in his right-back position tomorrow. Knight is the most likely candidate to replace Kioso so he can have his warm-up here. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
3. ZAK STURGE
Posh would be sacrificing some crossing ability by shifting Harrison Burrows away from left-back, but they would be adding pace, power and dynamism by including Chelsea loanee Sturge. He'd also add much-needed height to the backline. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
We may as well get as many games out of the gifted one as we can. This would be Posh appearance number 99. Photo: Pete Norton