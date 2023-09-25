News you can trust since 1948
Goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action for Posh in the second round Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action for Posh in the second round Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Goalkeeper Fynn Talley in action for Posh in the second round Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United need to see their Premier League loanees in action at Mansfield Town

Peterborough United can ring the changes and still win at Mansfield Town in their third round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday (September 26, 7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:06 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST

Posh need to get some game time into recent signings including their two loan recruits from Premier League clubs.

Here’s the team the PT would pick for the trip to the One Call Stadium.

We’re sticking with the 4-2-1-3 formation.

The summer goalkeeping recruit from Brighton must be close to a League One call-up as errors have crept into the game of number one Nicholas Bilokapic. Talley should certainly play against the Stags, if only for the experience.

The current Posh captain Peter Kioso is suspended from Saturday's League One game against Bristol Rovers at London Road so someone else should be tried in his right-back position tomorrow. Knight is the most likely candidate to replace Kioso so he can have his warm-up here.

Posh would be sacrificing some crossing ability by shifting Harrison Burrows away from left-back, but they would be adding pace, power and dynamism by including Chelsea loanee Sturge. He'd also add much-needed height to the backline.

We may as well get as many games out of the gifted one as we can. This would be Posh appearance number 99.

