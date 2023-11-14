Peterborough United can’t afford to take their replay at Salford in the FA Cup lightly.

After all, they are facing a replay for a season.

A number of changes are inevitable as Posh are without Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou, Peter Kioso and Malik Mothersille but the Peterborough Telegraph believes that changes should be kept to a minimum and that includes the formation.

Posh have switched to three at the back on a number of occasions when making a number of changes this season but the PT’s team sticks to the 4-2-3-1.

1 . NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC Posh need to get through so the number one keeper should stay and yes, he is the number one.

2 . HARRISON BURROWS Posh need some continuity and Burrows is doing a solid job in that role he's created for himself this season, let him carry on.

3 . ROMONEY CRICHLOW The back=up left-sided centre half, has looked decent in the games he's played since losing his starting place in the side.