Peterborough United need to play the best side possible to make it through to the FA Cup second round

Peterborough United can’t afford to take their replay at Salford in the FA Cup lightly.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

After all, they are facing a replay for a season.

A number of changes are inevitable as Posh are without Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou, Peter Kioso and Malik Mothersille but the Peterborough Telegraph believes that changes should be kept to a minimum and that includes the formation.

Posh have switched to three at the back on a number of occasions when making a number of changes this season but the PT’s team sticks to the 4-2-3-1.

Posh need to get through so the number one keeper should stay and yes, he is the number one.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Posh need to get through so the number one keeper should stay and yes, he is the number one.

Posh need some continuity and Burrows is doing a solid job in that role he's created for himself this season, let him carry on.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Posh need some continuity and Burrows is doing a solid job in that role he's created for himself this season, let him carry on.

The back=up left-sided centre half, has looked decent in the games he's played since losing his starting place in the side.

3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

The back=up left-sided centre half, has looked decent in the games he's played since losing his starting place in the side.

The hero of the last round. We know Salford look vulnerable from balls into the box so don't rule out him being a threat in attacking areas again.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The hero of the last round. We know Salford look vulnerable from balls into the box so don't rule out him being a threat in attacking areas again.

