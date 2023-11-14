Peterborough United need to play the best side possible to make it through to the FA Cup second round
Peterborough United can’t afford to take their replay at Salford in the FA Cup lightly.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
After all, they are facing a replay for a season.
A number of changes are inevitable as Posh are without Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou, Peter Kioso and Malik Mothersille but the Peterborough Telegraph believes that changes should be kept to a minimum and that includes the formation.
Posh have switched to three at the back on a number of occasions when making a number of changes this season but the PT’s team sticks to the 4-2-3-1.
