Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris tries an overhead kick against Oxford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh have played nine games at the Weston Homes Stadium in 2023 and failed to score in five of them. They couldn’t even manage a goal against an Oxford United side who hadn’t kept a clean sheet since December 17 until yesterday, and who have now failed to win in 12 League One matches, nine of which have been lost.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson tried to explain why in his press conference after the goalless draw against an admittedly compact and well-organised visiting side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it can’t just be the difficulties caused by teams sitting deep and denying space. That’s an excuse more than it is a reason.

Nathanael Ogbeta of Peterborough United battles with Marcus McGuane of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Good sides of the Posh past would have ovecome this sort of approach. This season’s Posh team with designs on a play-off place should have had the wit and quality to break down massed ranks.

They have the division’s leading goalscorer supported by two widemen with decent records at this level, but the worst thing about this shotshy performance? They created absolutely nothing in 99 minutes of playing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 0, OXFORD 0…

1) Posh scrutinise match footage of forthcoming opponents in forensic detail, but Ferguson was working blind with an Oxford team playing just their second match under new manager Liam Manning and it showed. It was an even contest for 45 minutes before Oxford retreated into a defensive, and what turned out be an impenetrable, shell. It was all too baffling for Posh who may have benefitted from starting with the more direct attacking skills of Kwame Poku over Harrison Burrows who put a big shift in, but who lacks the speed and natural positivity of the man who eventually replaced him. Manning had clearly watched Posh closely and worked out an effective way of neutering them. And Ferguson should expect some of the same even when Posh play away, particularly at a Shrewsbury side on Good Friday who were hit for six at Charlton yesterday, and at Cambridge United later this month. The limited teams would be mad to take Posh on in an open game so they won’t. It remain imperative that Posh score first.

Frankie Kent of Peterborough United wins a duel against Kyle Joseph of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) A look at Oxford’s team sheet suggested it was crazy they started and finished yesterday fifth from bottom In League One. They have experience and they have quality. They edged the first half and missed the game’s biggest chance, but then, rather disappointingly, shut up shop, wasted time and basically sat 10 men in and around their own penalty. They celebrated their point as though they’d won a cup or a title. It was pretty weird to be honest. It was a game they could have won, but instead gave themselves a chance of losing. They could have regrets if they lose at home to League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) Time wasting remains the greatest scourge of professional football. It’s too easily forgotten by the cynical conmen in the game that they are servants of an entertainment industry. And yes, I have seen Posh indulge in some ‘game management’ (aka cheating) this season so it’s not a sour grapes moment. Rookie referee Thomas Kirk added eight minutes on at the end of the game which was good to see, but his management of Oxford's in-game antics was woeful. Players just ignored his watch-tapping pleas to hurry up and yet he failed to administer a single caution, while also falling for every fake scream, face-clutching and exaggerated dive.

4) The big winners yesterday were Wembley-bound Bolton Wanderers. Posh would have put pressure on the Trotters by overtaking them with a win, but instead they remain a place behind them having played a game more. Derby’s defeat and eighth-placed Wycombe’s failure to beat MK Dons were also excellent results for Bolton.

5) Posh will be happy to be sixth with seven games to go, but it was also a big missed opportunity yesterday. Posh could win at Shrewsbury next week and still drop below Derby who are at bottom club Forest Green Rovers. Posh really need to crack on over Easter and get themselves in a position where they don’t necessarily have to beat Ipswich Town, who look formidable right now, to stay in the top six.