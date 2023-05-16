Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United battles with Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh clearly have one foot in the final at Wembley, but cliche alert, it’s only half-time.

Here are some ‘dos and dont’s’ ahead of tonight’s second leg at Hillsborough.

​DO: Play in the same adventurous way. It would be foolish to invite pressure, especially in the early stages, in front of 33,000 passionate home fans. The best way to quieten the crowd down would be to score early.

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh v Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg. Photo; David Lowndes.

DON’T: Assume the tie is over. Wednesday can score goals. They’ve scored five at Hillsborough three times this season. The Owls scored 81 League One goals this term, six more than Posh.

​DO: Embrace the pressure of suddenly becoming hot favourites after two weeks of being big underdogs (just to reach the play-offs and then to topple Wednesday) for a fortnight. Strut that attacking stuff again and chances will be created against a team who have no choice but to bomb forward for 90 minutes.

DON’T: Take your apparent passing superiority for granted and expect it to see you home. Wednesday were well off the pace at London Road and yet forced two excellent saves from Will Norris and had very little luck all game. Ronnie Edwards could easily have been sent off in the first leg which would have been a disaster given his current form.

​DO: Expect a wounded Wednesday side to hurl themselves at you from kick off. Balls will fly into the Posh penalty area from set-pieces and long throws (they suprisingly used Will Vaulks’ missile launchers sparingly at London Road). The Owls won't be giving this tie up, but they will be fired up. They will have made plans to combat Posh strengths so expect a change of formation to give them more bodies in midfield.

Will Norris of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.