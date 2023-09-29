Peterborough United need more goalscorers to help their 'fantastic' centre forward and will it be a change of shape for Bristol Rovers test?
Centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is in prime form ahead of a reuinion with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off) with four goals in his last three outings.
The 29 year-old is on four League One goals, one more than midfielder Hector Kyprianou, while forwards Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark have just three goals between them.
Mason-Clarke hasn’t scored a League One goal since the first day of the season at Reading.
Posh have been racking up some impresive attacking numbers in recent weeks, apart from the most important one – scoring goals.
Posh have 13 League One goals from nine games this season, seven fewer than top scorers Barnsley.
"All our stats are good apart from the main one,” Ferguson said. “We have had 74 shots in our last three games for a start, but, without wishing to put pressure on anyone, more players need to start contributing goals.
"Jonno’s performances have been excellent. It was inevitable he would start scoring goals again, but we do need to give him some better, more consistent service.
"it was difficult for Jonno leading up to the end of the transfer window as a move had been mentioned for a while, but after it didn’t happen he has been unbelievably good around the place.
"He’s been fantastic really. He’s a proper leader. He doesn’t need an armband to act like a captain.
"He’s actually very easy to manage as nothing bothers him. He’s very mature in that sense. He just gets on with things.”
Clarke-Harris will come face-to-face with the team who were a minute away from signing him on transfer deadline day tomorrow.
Rovers are starting to motor after a slow start to the season and last week beat the fancied Wigan Athletic 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium.
"They are a good team who recruited as though they expect a good season,” Ferguson added.
"They are a good footballing team with good individuals and we’ll have to play really well to beat them.”
Ferguson could change shape to three centre-backs with wing-backs in the absence of suspended full-back Peter Kioso.
David Ajiboye is a potential right wing-back.
Posh also have a couple of unnamed players carrying knocks after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Mansfield.