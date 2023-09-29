"He’s actually very easy to manage as nothing bothers him. He’s very mature in that sense. He just gets on with things.”

Kwame Poku has scored twice for Posh in League One this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is in prime form ahead of a reuinion with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off) with four goals in his last three outings.

The 29 year-old is on four League One goals, one more than midfielder Hector Kyprianou, while forwards Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark have just three goals between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason-Clarke hasn’t scored a League One goal since the first day of the season at Reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ajiboye could start for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have been racking up some impresive attacking numbers in recent weeks, apart from the most important one – scoring goals.

Posh have 13 League One goals from nine games this season, seven fewer than top scorers Barnsley.

"All our stats are good apart from the main one,” Ferguson said. “We have had 74 shots in our last three games for a start, but, without wishing to put pressure on anyone, more players need to start contributing goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jonno’s performances have been excellent. It was inevitable he would start scoring goals again, but we do need to give him some better, more consistent service.

"it was difficult for Jonno leading up to the end of the transfer window as a move had been mentioned for a while, but after it didn’t happen he has been unbelievably good around the place.

"He’s been fantastic really. He’s a proper leader. He doesn’t need an armband to act like a captain.

"He’s actually very easy to manage as nothing bothers him. He’s very mature in that sense. He just gets on with things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris will come face-to-face with the team who were a minute away from signing him on transfer deadline day tomorrow.

Rovers are starting to motor after a slow start to the season and last week beat the fancied Wigan Athletic 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

"They are a good team who recruited as though they expect a good season,” Ferguson added.

"They are a good footballing team with good individuals and we’ll have to play really well to beat them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson could change shape to three centre-backs with wing-backs in the absence of suspended full-back Peter Kioso.

David Ajiboye is a potential right wing-back.