Peterborough United need fresh faces and formation to remove the handbrake against Barnsley

Posh were simply brushed aside by a Blackburn team who barely had to break sweat on Wednesday night (November 24) as consigned Posh to a third straight defeat.
Home has been a happier hunting ground though and Posh need to shake things up to keep it that way by going back to the 4-2-3-1 formation, which caused so many problems for the impressive Fulham.
The PT also believes that it is time for some fresh faces to come into the side as Posh should seek to play the game on the front foot in order to get back to winning ways against a side also struggling for confidence.
1. DAI CORNELL
Doesn't get anywhere near enough protection from those in front of him but yet to make an obvious mistake, despite the amount of goals shipped. One of the more consistent performers.
2. DAN BUTLER
Not an inspiring figure in the side but he is all there is as it would be asking far too much of Joe Tomlinson to throw him into a must-win game such as this. May fare better in a four, him and Beevers, in both their positioning and passing, is such a weak point on the left of the usual three and opposition know it.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Understandably rested in recent weeks given his England duties and his young age but time to get him back in from the start. Posh need to control the ball in this match and he is the man to do just that.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Why not play Knight? He needs to be given a run in the side to prove he can be the player Posh thought they were signing. Beevers does not have the mobility or ability on the ball to have success at this level and Kent made another mistake in midweek, getting caught flat-footed for the first goal, allowing wing-back Pickering to so easily out jump him before he even got off the ground.