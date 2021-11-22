Peterborough United need Clarke-Harris in the starting line-up at Blackburn

Posh pretty much played without a recognised centre forward at Stoke City on Saturday (November 20) and despite dominating possession they went down 2-0 after registering just one goal attempt on target in 90 minutes.
The PT also believes if Posh can play well against free-scoring Fulham with a flat back four, they can do again despite the presence in the home camp of bang in-form forward Ben Brereton-Diaz.
Our team is a 4-2-3-1 formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
One of the most consistent performers in the starting line-up. Posh will need to find a more experienced back-up than Will Blackmore in January though.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Another player to be consistently good this season. I'm moving him back to right-back where his attacking ability can come to the fore.
3. DAN BUTLER
Left-back is another position that will need strengthening in January, but for now Butler is the best we have in this position. Well that's the assumption as summer signing Joe Tomlinson has disappeared from view.
4. FRANKIE KENT
His wholehearted commitment is a necessity in this Posh team. Ronnie Edwards' day will come again soon enough.