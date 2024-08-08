Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have named midfield ace Hector Kyprianou as their new club captain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old was one of the Posh stars of last season, and won his first senior international caps with Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His regular midfield partner Archie Collins will be vice-captain, while Joel Randall was also in the running.

Collins may lead Posh out in the League One opener with Huddersfield Town though as Kyprianou is battling against a knee injury.

Joel Randall (left) and Archie Collins lifting the EFL Trophy at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Hector will be the captain. It was between two or three. I do like a captain to be an outfield player, that is just the way I think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hector is ready for it and I have spoken to him at length about it. He is excited and really pleased. Archie will be the vice-captain and those two are part of the leadership group alongside Joel Randall and Jed Steer."

Last year’s captain Harrison Burrows moved to Championship side Sheffield United earlier in the summer.