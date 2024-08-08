Peterborough United name midfield ace as their new skipper
The 23 year-old was one of the Posh stars of last season, and won his first senior international caps with Cyprus.
His regular midfield partner Archie Collins will be vice-captain, while Joel Randall was also in the running.
Collins may lead Posh out in the League One opener with Huddersfield Town though as Kyprianou is battling against a knee injury.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Hector will be the captain. It was between two or three. I do like a captain to be an outfield player, that is just the way I think.
"Hector is ready for it and I have spoken to him at length about it. He is excited and really pleased. Archie will be the vice-captain and those two are part of the leadership group alongside Joel Randall and Jed Steer."
Last year’s captain Harrison Burrows moved to Championship side Sheffield United earlier in the summer.
