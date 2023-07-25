Peterborough United name a strong side for Tuesday friendly at Peterborough Sports
New signings, goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, defenders Peter Kioso and Romoney Crichlow, plus midfielder Ryan De Havilland will all be in action.
Double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris and multi-million pound rated centre-back Ronnie Edwards are also set to start while young striker Ricky-Jade Jones returns from injury to play.
First-team manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony are also expected to attend the game at PIMS Park.
Youngsters will fill up the substitutes’ bench.
Ticket prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and 13-17-year-olds, and free for under 13s accompanied by a paying adult.
Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Ronnie Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris.
The likes of new midfielder Archie Collins and club captain Ephron Mason-Clark will be in action in a second friendly at Bedford Town tonight.
That match will be screened live on the Posh Plus service