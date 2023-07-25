Jonson Clarke-Harris has finally received his League One Golden Boot prize for top scoring in the 2022-23 season. He shared the award with Conor Chaplin of Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

New signings, goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, defenders Peter Kioso and Romoney Crichlow, plus midfielder Ryan De Havilland will all be in action.

Double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris and multi-million pound rated centre-back Ronnie Edwards are also set to start while young striker Ricky-Jade Jones returns from injury to play.

First-team manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony are also expected to attend the game at PIMS Park.

Youngsters will fill up the substitutes’ bench.

Ticket prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and 13-17-year-olds, and free for under 13s accompanied by a paying adult.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Ronnie Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The likes of new midfielder Archie Collins and club captain Ephron Mason-Clark will be in action in a second friendly at Bedford Town tonight.