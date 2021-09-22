Peterborough United move out of the relegation zone after Derby County points deduction

Peterborough United have today (September 22) moved out of the Championship relegation zone after Derby County were deducted 12 points for entering administration.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:27 pm
Action from Posh v Derby earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Thoe points were immediately deducted forcing Derby to the bottom the table with -2 points, nine apoints adift of Posh who move up a place to 21st as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derby also face a further nine-point deduction because of accounting irregularities.

Reading could also lose nine points because of financial discrepencies. That would reduce them to one point and move Posh a further place up the table.