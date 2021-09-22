Peterborough United move out of the relegation zone after Derby County points deduction

Action from Posh v Derby earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Thoe points were immediately deducted forcing Derby to the bottom the table with -2 points, nine apoints adift of Posh who move up a place to 21st as a result.

Derby also face a further nine-point deduction because of accounting irregularities.