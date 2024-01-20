It was harder than many expected, but Peterborough United ground out another win to keep their push for promotion going.

Peterborough United players celebrate the winning goal against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was the banker of all home wins as free-scoring and in-form Posh took on an out-form Shrewsbury side who had managed just three away goals all season.

They have four now and Jordan Shipley’s excellent strike gave the visitors a shock lead at the interval, but this Posh team doesn’t panic in the tough times – and my goodness the biting cold, the bumpy surface and a team playing crude hoofball against them made it tough – and second-half goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight delivered another three points on a day two of the main promotion contenders fired blanks and another couple didn’t play.

In truth Posh should have won by a bigger margin than 2-1 against limited opponents. One-on-one chances were missed at the start and the end of the game to continue a bizarre tale of the division’s leading scorers who are also lacking a ruthless streak.

Ricky-Jade Jones is thwarted by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne. Photo: David Lowndes.

There were no surprises in the Posh starting line-up as David Ajiboye stepped up to replace injury victim Kwame Poku on the right side of the forward line.

Jacob Wakeling was preferred on the substitutes bench to Jonson Clarke-Harris who was apparently fit.

Shrewsbury were without injured goalkeeper Marco Marosi and didn’t have a replacement number one on the bench.

Back-up goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne was soon in the action though to thwart Ricky-Jade Jones after a fifth minute through ball from Ephron Mason-Clark. It would have been the perfect start, but Jones never inspires confidence as he races through on goal, although he did remain the main threat throughout the first half.

Posh controlled possession in the opening stages, but the tempo was slow, not helped by a poor playing surface, and Shrewsbury grew in confidence. They lumped the ball forward, won most second balls and claimed the corners and set-piece situations they tend to enjoy.

Posh Jed Steer had to get down well to keep out a fierce low drive from Taylor Perry on 18 minutes before the home side enjoyed a fine spell around the half hour mark.

Jadel Katongo dug out a great deep cross that Ephron Mason-Clark volleyed beyond Burgoyne only for Morgan Feeney to head off the line.

Jones outpaced Chey Dunkley to get on the end of a clip forward, but Burgoyne saved a shot taken from a tricky angle. Mason-Clark should have done better at the far post from an Ajiboye cross.

Randall was the next to test the visiting defence and goalkeeper with a shot from eight yards that was deflected before it was saved.

And two minutes later Posh were punished. Some unnecessary messing about about in the left-back area led to a corner which was recycled. Harrison Burrows made a poor headed clearance, but there was still plenty to do for Shipley and he did it well finishing emphatically from 25 yards.

Posh started the second half with much greater urgency. Mason-Clark shot straight at Burgoyne in the second minute, but four minutes later Posh were level courtesy of a quality goal.

Ajiboye played a superb pass inside the visiting full-back. Katongo’s first-team cross needed to be precise to defeat several Shrewsbury defenders and it was enabling Randall to tap home from close range.

Posh started to dominate the ball again, although good chances were hard to create. It took a deep 68th minute corner from Burrows which Knight headed in to score what proved to be the winner.

Shrewsbury kept plugging away in their primitive fashion and won many first and second contacts. The visiting media thought Shipley had equalised from an acute angle, but the ball had rippled the side-netting. Ronnie Edwards then cleared from under his own crossbar after a long free kick had been kept alive in the Posh area.

The fluent Posh football at pace was lacking for most of the game, but one terrific move involving Randall and Ajiboye almost led to a tap-in for substitute Malik Mothersille who was denied by an excellent last-ditch challenge.

But, as is their wont this season, Posh dug in and killed the game efficiently just by hogging the ball and they should have scored a third goal in added time when Mason-Clark freed Randall who carried the ball impressively into the Shrewsbury area, slipping it past Burgoyne, but against a post.

It was too late to matter as Posh moved clear in second.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Emmanuel Fernandez, 87 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 75 mins).

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Romoney Crichlow, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland, Jacob Wakeling

Shrewsbury: Harry Burgoyne, Morgan Feeney, Chey Dunkley, Jason Sraha, Mal Benning, Carl Winchester (sub Tummise Sobowale, 87 mins), Nohan Kenneh, Taylor Perry (sub Ryan Bowman, 70 mins), Tom Bloxham, Jordan Shipley, Max Mata (sub Roland Idowu, 70 mins).

Unused subs: Aaron Pierre, Joe Anderson, Jack Loughran, Tom Bayliss.

Goals: Posh – Randall (51 mins), Knight (68 mins).

Shrewsbury –Shipley (41 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Edwards (foul), Collins (delaying the re-start).

Shrewsbury – Shipley (foul), Dunkley (foul).

Referee: Matthew Corlett 6