News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Peterborough United midfielder's recovery from long-term injury scheduled to continue at Birmingham City

Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn is expected to continue his recovery from a serious long-term injury in an under 21 Professional Development League game at Birmingham City on Tuesday afternoon.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Ollie Norburn in action for Posh. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.
Ollie Norburn in action for Posh. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at St Andrews on Monday evening, but has been moved back and switched to the Championship club’s training ground.

Norburn suffered knee ligament damage when on international duty with Grenada last March. He played his first competitive match since then last week when having a 45-minute run out for Posh Under 21s against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norburn travelled north with the Posh first-team squad, who trained at Manchester United’s Carrington centre ahead of their 3-0 League One win at Morecambe on Saturday, but the 30 year-old was not included in the matchday squad.

Birmingham CityManchester UnitedSt AndrewsLeague One