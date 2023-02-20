Peterborough United midfielder's recovery from long-term injury scheduled to continue at Birmingham City
Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn is expected to continue his recovery from a serious long-term injury in an under 21 Professional Development League game at Birmingham City on Tuesday afternoon.
The match was originally scheduled to take place at St Andrews on Monday evening, but has been moved back and switched to the Championship club’s training ground.
Norburn suffered knee ligament damage when on international duty with Grenada last March. He played his first competitive match since then last week when having a 45-minute run out for Posh Under 21s against Sheffield Wednesday.
Norburn travelled north with the Posh first-team squad, who trained at Manchester United’s Carrington centre ahead of their 3-0 League One win at Morecambe on Saturday, but the 30 year-old was not included in the matchday squad.