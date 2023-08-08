The Posh skipper limped off in the 49th minute of the opening day win at Reading and was absent for Tuesday’s penalty shootout triumph over League Two Swindon in the Carabao Cup.

While Posh remain hopeful that there is not too much damage to the 23-year-old’s hamstring, the Posh boss did concede that the club would have to send him for a scan, hurting his chances of playing on Saturday.

Ferguson said: “We’re having to send him for a scan because we didn’t get what we hope for today (Tuesday) so we will have to see how he is.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United heads in the opening goal against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.

“There’s maybe a little bit of damage in there. It’s not severe, but we’ll scan just in case because we’re not going to risk anything with him.

“He was always going to miss tonight and we’ll probably know more on Thursday. Regardless of the scan, it’s probably going to be touch and go for Saturday. We’re still hopeful though.”