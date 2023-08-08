News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Peterborough United midfielder 'touch and go' for Charlton meeting

Peterborough United captain Ephron Mason-Clark has been rated as ‘touch and go’ for this Saturday’s visit of Charlton.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 00:42 BST

The Posh skipper limped off in the 49th minute of the opening day win at Reading and was absent for Tuesday’s penalty shootout triumph over League Two Swindon in the Carabao Cup.

While Posh remain hopeful that there is not too much damage to the 23-year-old’s hamstring, the Posh boss did concede that the club would have to send him for a scan, hurting his chances of playing on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “We’re having to send him for a scan because we didn’t get what we hope for today (Tuesday) so we will have to see how he is.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United heads in the opening goal against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United heads in the opening goal against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United heads in the opening goal against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

“There’s maybe a little bit of damage in there. It’s not severe, but we’ll scan just in case because we’re not going to risk anything with him.

“He was always going to miss tonight and we’ll probably know more on Thursday. Regardless of the scan, it’s probably going to be touch and go for Saturday. We’re still hopeful though.”

Saturday’s opponents Charlton started their league campaign with a 1-0 win against Leyton Orient, but were beaten 3-1 away at League Two Newport in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Related topics:CharltonLeague TwoSwindonReadingLeyton Orient