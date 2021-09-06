Peterborough United midfielder thrilled with his start to life at London Road and he’s pledged to put club before country

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh against Derby.

Norburn (28) loved his first taste of international football with Grenada in the summer and would to represent them again, but only if there’s no clash with his Posh commitments.

The player signed from Shrewsbury in the first week of the Championship season has impressed Posh fans with his performances so far, although there is much more competition for places in that area of the field now that Conor Coventry has arrived on loan from West Ham United and Jack Taylor appears to be winning his battle against a hamstring injury.

Norburn had an unusual summer as he played in three CONCACAF Gold Cup matches for Grenada at the time most professional footballers in the Football League were slogging their guts out at pre-season training. Grenada lost 4-0 to Qatar and Honduras and 3-1 to Panama.

“I enjoyed the football,” Norburn admitted. “There’s no way I’m ever playing international football if Grenada hadn’t called me up.

“The Shrewsbury captain Aaron Pierre is the captain of the side and after having a conversation with him I got the call. I qualify through my mother’s father.

“The football was eye-opening. You don’t look at the likes of Qatar and think they are a top footballing nation, but they were very good. They moved the ball well and they were very technically gifted.

“I’m open to playing for Grenada again, but my club must come first now. If there’s a clash I’ll be staying with Peterborough.

“Obviously the training with Grenada wasn’t as intense as with a club side so I was a little behind the others when I came back and I didn’t play much in pre-season.

“So to get thrown straight into the side when I came to Peterborough was very pleasing as it showed the manager’s faith in men.

“And it’s gone well so far. It helped that everyone was welcoming and I really enjoyed my first few performances. Against West Brom I picked up a knock and a caution early on which affected me, but the lads were brilliant and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“Hopefully everyone will be fit and raring to go after the international break. We have some serious talent in the dressing room.

“It’s been fine margins going against us, but we will go into the next game full of confidence. We’ve been well in every game so far. Better results will come and we start moving towards the other end of the table.

“Personally I never try and get too high or low with results. I try to stay level headed.”