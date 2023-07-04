The midfielder appeared in 39 League One matches, including the play-offs, after arriving from Leyton Orient in the summer and established himself as a key part of the side by the end of the campaign.

Despite the heartbreaking end, the 22-year-old took plenty of lessons from the season and is looking forward to the new campaign where the target remains promotion, despite the complete rebuild the Posh squad is currently undergoing.

Kyprianou has already seen Jack Taylor, Ollie Norburn and Ben Thompson leave from alongside him to be replaced so far by Archie Collins from Exeter and Ryan De Havilland from Barnet.

Hector Kyprianou and Dan Butler in pre-season training. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “It was a really positive season. I wanted to come and learn as much as possible, be around the boys and learn from the experiences lads. I did that and managed to fit into the team as well, which was really important. I started to really enjoy my football as the season went on.

“Of course, I would have liked it to end a different way- that would have put the icing on the cake- but it was an enjoyable season and I learned a lot.

"There’s plenty of new competition now, which is always healthy. We’re going to be teammates and need each other so we need to make sure we’re pushing each other all season to try and reach our goal of promotion.

"It’s been really fun so far, good to see the boys again. It’s been tough work; we’ve done a lot of running. We came in last week and did fitness tests and this week we’ve done a lot of ball work, finding out sharpness again.”

Posh host Kyprianou’s former side at home early in the season on September 16.