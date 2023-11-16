Jeando Fuchs limped off injured against Charlton Athletic in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 26-year-old has been absent since limping off with a thigh injury at home against Charlton on August 12.

He had appeared to have won his place back in the Posh squad after being left out of the squad on several occasions following Darren Ferguson’s return in January and the return to fitness of Ollie Norburn and being placed on the transfer list.

He required surgery on the injury but returned to training on Monday and will line up against Colchester in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday (November 21) if there are no setbacks.

The Posh boss said: “He was out on Monday training, he’s been doing bits and pieces but that’s him back in full training. Chats (John Chatfield, physio) has done a great job with him, they boy is looking good.

“He will play 45 minutes against Colchester if he gets through this week.

“That’s another great bonus for us, especially with the amount of games coming up for us in this part of the season.

"It is the grind part of the season now and you’ve got to get through it, the weather starts to change and the pitches start to deteriorate so it’s important to have everyone and him being so different to what we’ve got in the middle of the pitch is a real bonus for everyone.”