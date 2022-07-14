Ryan Broom after scoring his one Posh goal in October, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man in charge of transfer negotiations at London Road, insists he agreed an ‘excellent’ deal with the interested party, but Broom declined to speak to them.

The 25 year-old played for Posh in the pre-season friendlies against Leyton Orient and Deeping Rangers and has been told by first-team boss Grant McCann he could force his way back into his plans for this season.

Broom enjoyed a successful season on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the third tier last season, but they are not thought to be the club the player has now rejected.

There had been a suggestion that Barnsley, the club now managed by Broom’s old Cheltenham boss Michael Duff, were preparing to make a move for the player, but the Tykes insist they have no interest in him

"We did a great deal with a League One club for Ryan,” Fry said. “There was a fee and some good add-ons, but he has so far refused to even speak to them.

"I have no idea what is in the mind of Ryan and his agents, although I had heard his old boss at Barnsley might be interested.”

Posh signed Broom from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee in August 2020, but has started just eight games for the club. The surprise arrival of Sammie Szmodics soon after Broom signed was a factor in his failure to play much. He went on loan to Burton Albion five months after signing.