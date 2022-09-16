Ben Thompson in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh travel to the University of Bolton Stadium on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions – three of them in League One.

But they are still seventh and a win tomorrow would take them above fifth-placed Bolton.

"You can never be brilliant for en entire season,” Posh midfielder Ben Thompson told the Posh + service. “There are always rough bits on the road and sticky patches always arrive.

"But we will remain positive. It’s always all about the next game and we are concentrating fully on Saturday."League One is relentless as the games keep coming and three games in a week is tough mentally and on the body, but we play football because we love playing matches.

"I’ve been pleased with how I’ve settled in. The lads are brilliant here. I’ve played for a few different teams under a few different managers in League One so I know what it’s about. I’ve played over 200 league games and hopefully some teammates can learn from me as I am learning from them.

"I needed somewhere to call home though so I’m buzzing to be here.

"I’m a player who can’t just give 70 or 80 per cent in a game because I’d just be rubbish. I have to give 100 per cent all the time and I also like to entertain. I hope the fans have liked what they have seen so far, although probably not so much in the last couple of matches!”