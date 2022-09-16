Peterborough United midfielder promises a positive approach at Bolton Wanderers
Peterborough United are determined to stay positive as they attempt to get their League One promotion push back on track at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Posh travel to the University of Bolton Stadium on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions – three of them in League One.
But they are still seventh and a win tomorrow would take them above fifth-placed Bolton.
"You can never be brilliant for en entire season,” Posh midfielder Ben Thompson told the Posh + service. “There are always rough bits on the road and sticky patches always arrive.
"But we will remain positive. It’s always all about the next game and we are concentrating fully on Saturday."League One is relentless as the games keep coming and three games in a week is tough mentally and on the body, but we play football because we love playing matches.
"I’ve been pleased with how I’ve settled in. The lads are brilliant here. I’ve played for a few different teams under a few different managers in League One so I know what it’s about. I’ve played over 200 league games and hopefully some teammates can learn from me as I am learning from them.
"I needed somewhere to call home though so I’m buzzing to be here.
"I’m a player who can’t just give 70 or 80 per cent in a game because I’d just be rubbish. I have to give 100 per cent all the time and I also like to entertain. I hope the fans have liked what they have seen so far, although probably not so much in the last couple of matches!”
Thompson was left out of the starting line-up for Tuesday’s home defeat to Fleetwood. He has started six of the eight League One matches so far, scoring once, in the 3-0 win over Morecambe.