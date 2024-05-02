Peterborough United midfielder on how a 5-0 drubbing can work in his side's favour
Posh are away in Saturday’s first leg (7.45pm kick off) before hosting the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, May 8 (8pm).
Posh bowed out at the semi-final stage last season despite beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in a first leg at London Road.
Kyprianou told the Posh Plus service: “I have always loved the play-offs. Since the end of last season we’ve been looking to redeem ourselves. We wanted top two, but we now have to enjoy and embrace the play-offs.
"It’s the best players and the best teams in the division coming up against each other. The experience is amazing. I like the pressure as everyone’s eyes will be on us and I like the atmosphere. It just feels like a big event and it’s exciting to be involved.
“There can’t be an easy game and we know Oxford are a very good side, but the game there a little while back might actually help us. There’s no hiding from the fact it was a bad result, but we know where we went wrong. We know their strengths and weaknesses. We know they are a counter attacking team with pace on the wings and it’s up to us to nullify those threats.
"it’s all about getting our own performances right though. We will try and get a result there and then try and excel in front of a packed London Road. The lads are buzzing and can’t wait to get going.”
