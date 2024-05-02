Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are away in Saturday’s first leg (7.45pm kick off) before hosting the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, May 8 (8pm).

Posh bowed out at the semi-final stage last season despite beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in a first leg at London Road.

Kyprianou told the Posh Plus service: “I have always loved the play-offs. Since the end of last season we’ve been looking to redeem ourselves. We wanted top two, but we now have to enjoy and embrace the play-offs.

"It’s the best players and the best teams in the division coming up against each other. The experience is amazing. I like the pressure as everyone’s eyes will be on us and I like the atmosphere. It just feels like a big event and it’s exciting to be involved.

“There can’t be an easy game and we know Oxford are a very good side, but the game there a little while back might actually help us. There’s no hiding from the fact it was a bad result, but we know where we went wrong. We know their strengths and weaknesses. We know they are a counter attacking team with pace on the wings and it’s up to us to nullify those threats.