Peterborough United midfielder not for sale amid rumours of Ipswich Town interest
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists star Posh midfielder Jack Taylor is not for sale.
League One rivals Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in the 24 year-old, although no quotes or named sources were included in stories that circulated on websites and local newspapers in the last 48 hours.
The PT contacted Mr MacAnthony who declined to comment on whether or not inquiries or bids for Taylor have been made, but he did state the club are not looking to sell a prize asset.
Mr MacAnthony said: “I would never comment on transfer speculation the day before a game. And no he is not for sale.”
Ipswich were reportedly interested in Taylor in the summer, but Posh slapped a £10 million price tag on a player they signed from Barnet for £500k in January, 2020.
That was a fee designed to put prospective suitors off rather than a realistic valuation and selling a top player to a potential League One promotion rival would be a huge risk as well as a disappointment for fans.
Second-placed Ipswich are six places and 14 points ahead of Posh in League One ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, but they could realistically be play-off rivals come May.
Taylor has scored 16 goals in 111 appearances for Posh. He has scored three goals in 19 League One matches this season.
Ipswich have also reportedly shown interest in Posh top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, although Mr MacAnthony dismissed that rumour last week.
Posh are only looking to offload fringe players in January while they attempt to sign a pair of full-backs.
Posh are at Charlton on Boxing Day looking to avoid a fifth straight League One defeat.