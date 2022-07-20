Ryan Broom in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

And Posh director of football Barry Fry believes Broom was ‘disrespectful’ in declining to even talk to the Stags after the clubs had agreed a fee for the 25 year-old.

It’s thought Broom does not want to drop into League Two, but Fry insists there has been very little interest in a player who moved to Posh from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee in August, 2020.

Broom has started just eight games for Posh, but did spend a successful 2021-22 season on loan at Plymouth Argyle. Argyle have no interest in Broom now, and nor do Barnsley who are managed by Broom’s former Cheltenham boss Michael Duff.

"I rang Michael Duff and he has no interest in Ryan,” Fry said. “He certainly wouldn’t pay a fee for him as he has other priorities.

"The deal with Mansfield was a good one, but Ryan wouldn’t even speak to them which was disrespectful in my opinion. There are not exactly a lot of clubs queueing up to sign him.”

Posh manager Grant McCann did suggest Broom could force his way back into his first-team plans with a good pre-season, but that is lo longer the case according to club chairman Darragh MacAnthony.