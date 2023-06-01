News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United midfielder named in Ireland squad

​Peterborough United star Jack Taylor has moved closer to a first senior Ireland cap.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Posh star Jack TaylorPosh star Jack Taylor
​The 24 year-old midfielder has been named in the Ireland squad to tackle Greece in Athens on Friday, June 16 and Gibraltar in Dublin on Monday, June 19.

Taylor attended an Ireland training camp soon after Posh had suffered play-off heartbreak at Sheffield Wednesday and impressed manager Stephen Kenny.

Kenny watched Taylor when Posh won at Barnsley 2-0 on the final day of the League One season. Taylor scored the second goal to cap an exceptional display.

Taylor is yet to play for the senior Ireland side, but received his first senior call-up in November 2020 for a Nations League tie against Bulgaria. He was an unused substitute.

Taylor was a regular for Ireland at Under 21 level.

Former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics has not been selected in a 25-man senior squad.

