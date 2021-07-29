Peterborough United midfielder leaves on loan to Plymouth

Ryan Broom after scoring for Posh against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Broom was placed on the transfer list after just one season at Posh. He finished the season on loan at Burton Albion.

Broom (24) signed for Posh from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee. He made just 19 appearances and only eight starts, five of them in League One