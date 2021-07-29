Peterborough United midfielder leaves on loan to Plymouth
Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom has today (July 29) joined League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.
Broom was placed on the transfer list after just one season at Posh. He finished the season on loan at Burton Albion.
Broom (24) signed for Posh from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee. He made just 19 appearances and only eight starts, five of them in League One
He scored once, in a 3-1 win against Swindon at the Weston Homes Stadium early in the season.