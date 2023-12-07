Peterborough United midfielder Ryan De Havilland was pleased to score his first Peterborough United goal against Arsenal U21s on Tuesday night.

De Havilland scored the opening goal as Posh eased to a 3-0 win by slotting in at the near-post following a Malik Mothersille pass, his first for the club since signing from National League side Barnet in the summer.

De Havilland scored on his seventh start for the club and 17th overall appearance. It was also the 22-year-old’s first start as a number ten after largely being used in a deeper central midfield role since his arrival.

While pleased to get off the mark, De Havilland is now focusing on continuing to learn the role.

Ryan De Havilland scored against Arsenal U21. Photo: David Lowndes.

He said: “It’s the result that matters and we got that, a clean sheet too to continue the run. We didn’t really play as well as we wanted to, we know we can play better but we’re into the next round.

“I want to contribute what I can to the club. I’m pleased with my first goal for the club. It’s in a cup competition and it’s gone near post but I’ll take it to get off and running.

“It was nice to score, I just want to keep playing, keep learning the role- it’s the first time I’ve started in the ten- so it was enjoyable to get that experience and another 90 minutes.

“I can play anywhere but I need to be able to be effective when I am on the pitch. Tonight I scored but I need to be more effective even if I’m not scoring.

"I need to be in the right positions so other people can receive the ball. There’s always room to improve and I’ll just keep doing that moving forward.

“We work on shape everyday, I just need to keep learning going forward. There’s plenty of games coming up over Christmas, there’s always going to be games available and the team might change so I’ve got to always be ready; 90 minutes here will really help.