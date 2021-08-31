Peterborough United midfielder joins Accrington Stanley

Midfielder Ethan Hamilton has tonight (August 31) left Peterborough United for Accrington Stanley of League One.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:37 pm
Ethan Hamilton celebrates the Posh promotion from last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Hamilton became surplus to requirements when Posh signed defensive midfielder Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham United earlier today.

Accrington Stanley have paid an undisclosed fee for Hamilton who played 45 times (24 as a substitute) for Posh following his arrival on a free transfer last summer. The 22 year-old started his career at Manchester United and has spent time at Rochdale, Bolton and Southend on loan.

Hamilton scored one goal for Posh in a 5-1 Papa John’s Trophy win over Portsmouth last season. He has signed a two-year contract at Accrington.