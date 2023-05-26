Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor moves closer to Republic of Ireland debut after impressing boss Stephen Kenny in training camp
Just days after Posh’s play-off heartbreak suffered at Hillsborough, Taylor travelled over to Bristol to meet up with a camp of Irish players playing in the EFL and the League of Ireland.
The four-day camp, which took place this week, gave Taylor a chance to stake his claim to make his international debut for his country.
He appears to have helped his chances given the high-praise Kenny had for him following the camp.
He said: “Particular credit goes to Jack Taylor for being part of that play-off, winning 4-0 after the first leg and getting man of the match to being in the team that lost in the second leg; having to deal with that on Thursday night and then come in here on Monday morning in Bristol."
"Jack has had a good season and I think he has a great future ahead of him.”
Taylor is yet to play for the senior Ireland side but received his first senior call-up in November 2020 for a Nations League tie against Bulgaria. He was an unused substitute.
He has played seven times for the U21s and was named FAI Under-21 International Player of the Year for 2020.
Ireland are preparing for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar on June 16 and 19 respectively.
Taylor was retained by Posh earlier on Friday but appears almost certain to have played his last game for the club.