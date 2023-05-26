Jack Taylor is yet to make his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Joe Dent.

Just days after Posh’s play-off heartbreak suffered at Hillsborough, Taylor travelled over to Bristol to meet up with a camp of Irish players playing in the EFL and the League of Ireland.

The four-day camp, which took place this week, gave Taylor a chance to stake his claim to make his international debut for his country.

He appears to have helped his chances given the high-praise Kenny had for him following the camp.

He said: “Particular credit goes to Jack Taylor for being part of that play-off, winning 4-0 after the first leg and getting man of the match to being in the team that lost in the second leg; having to deal with that on Thursday night and then come in here on Monday morning in Bristol."

"Jack has had a good season and I think he has a great future ahead of him.”

Taylor is yet to play for the senior Ireland side but received his first senior call-up in November 2020 for a Nations League tie against Bulgaria. He was an unused substitute.

He has played seven times for the U21s and was named FAI Under-21 International Player of the Year for 2020.

Ireland are preparing for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar on June 16 and 19 respectively.