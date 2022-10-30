Peterborough United midfielder is inspired by amazing crowd support which makes it so hard for opponents at London Road
Peterborough United’s tough-tackling midfielder Jeando Fuchs believes all visiting teams will find life difficult at London Road.
Saturday’s 1-0 win over local rivals Cambridge United was a 22nd point in nine League One home games for Posh. Only leaders Plymouth Argyle, who host Exeter City in a Devon derby on Monday, have a better home record in the division. They’ve won all eight games at Home Park.
Posh have only played third-placed Sheffield Wednesday of the current top 10 in League One at home this season, but Fuchs insists the team will be comfortable and confident against anyone.
And the French-speaking Cameroon international is also delighted with how the Posh fans have taken to his all-action style.
Fuchs said: “When I do a good piece of play I hear the crowd shout ‘Fuuuchs’ and it makes me want to do something good again! You certainly feel something good inside.
"The support was amazing for everyone yesterday. The whole team was pleased as it helped us get a very vaulable three points.
"We are confident and comfortable at home and it will be difficult for teams to win here.
"We fight to try and win every game. If one player is struggling his teammates pick him up.
“It was difficult for me when I first came down here because there was a language barrier as I speak French.
"It is all good now though. I am enjoying it here. It is a very happy dressing room.”
Fuchs moved to Posh from Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in January.
The 25 year-old has also played in Spain, France and Israel.