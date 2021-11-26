Peterborough United midfielder doubtful for Barnsley clash due to sickness bug

Oliver Norburn.

Norburn was taken off just after the hour mark against Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Just moments before he had gifted away the ball for the hosts to add a fourth but boss Darren Ferguson insisted that he was withdrawn over fitness concerns that had seen him throw up “five of six times” in dressing room before kick-off.

The midfielder is still struggling with the bug and is now believed to a a doubt for Saturday’s bottom of the table clash. Norburn’s absence could see Conor Coventry make only his fourth Posh start after joining from West Ham on loan in the summer.

Ferguson said: “He missed training yesterday (Thursday); he was ill and certainly looks to have picked up a bug. He was in today but it’s knocked him a little bit.

“I spoke to him today and perhaps it was so late that he was sick that he could have missed the game (on Wednesday) as it did sap his energy. So, we’ll have to look at that for tomorrow.

“He’s played every game since he’s come in and he’s done very well but I’ve got others. I’ve got Conor Coventry who has not played many games.

“The reasons I keep giving him is that Norburn is doing well and Jack (Taylor) is getting up to full game speed but we’ve got a squad for a reason.

Joel Randall will return to the squad after featuring for the Under 23 side against Barnsley and Sheffield United in recent weeks.

He is not 100 percent fit but could play 45 minutes.