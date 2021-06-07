Peterborough United midfielder could return to his former club after one season at the Weston Homes Stadium

Ryan Broom celebrates a goal for Posh against Swindon last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Broom was placed on the transfer list by Posh after starting just five times in League One following a reported £200k move from Cheltenham. Broom scored just one goal, in a 3-1 home win over Swindon, before moving to League One side Burton Albion in the second-half of the season.

Cheltenham’s promotion to League One at the end of last season could tempt Broom to make a return to Whaddon Road. Cheltenham are known to be interested in a 24 year-old who scored 12 times in 87 appearances in first spell at the club.

Ferguson admitted he hadn’t given Broom ‘a fair crack of the whip’ when he allowed him to leave for Burton, but a Posh promotion and the form of Sammie Szmodics meant he was unlikely to feature in the Championship next season. Broom had been bought to play as a number 10, but Posh then signed Szmodics two weeks later.