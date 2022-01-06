Peterborough United midfielder could be on his way to Scotland and TWO more new players could arrive at London Road before the weekend

Ryan Broom celebrates his one Posh goal.

The 25 year-old is currently enjoying a successful season on loan at League One promotion challengers Plymouth Argyle, but Posh can recall him in January with a view to selling him.

And, according to club director of football Barry Fry, five clubs are in pursuit of a player Posh signed from Cheltenham for an undisclosed transfer fee in July 2020, including a top-flight club in Scotland.

“There are four-or-five clubs chasing Ryan,” Fry told Posh media team. “And we have a clause in his loan deal which enables us to recall him to sell him which is what will likely happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A Scottish Premier League club want him. I’ve spoken to Ryan about that and he’s definitely interested.

“Plymouth want him, but they haven’t made a bid as yet.”