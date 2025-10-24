Peterborough United midfielder confident he will improve working for Darren Ferguson and playing alongside some fine players

Ben Woods (blue) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United midfielder Ben Woods is convinced his manager and his teammates will turn him into a better player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The August signing from Accrington Stanley has started the last two League One games for Posh after having to wait for his debut because of a hand injury.

It was tough going at Burton Albion last weekend, but Posh did manage to grab a vital 1-0 win which lifted them off the bottom of the League One table. They host the only team below them, Blackpool, at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods. whose left-footedness has given Posh good balance in midfield, insists there is much better to come from him and the team. This is his first experience of League One football.

“We need to play much better than we did last week, that’s for sure,” Woods said on the Posh Plus service. “We didn’t play to our strengths and we need to implement what we do on the training pitch so we can get a run going.

"We have good balance in midfield. Me and Archie Collins have been sitting a bit deeper so we can get on the ball, but the distance to the strikers was too big at Burton so we were very disconnected.

“We all know what we need to do. In my case I will get sharper with the more matches I play. I know I will become a better player at this club and playing with these players. When I was talking to the gaffer about coming here he talked about working hard every day and that suited me to a tee. I have been leaving training every day knackered which shows how hard we have been working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And that’s a good thing as far as I’m concerned. You shouldn’t be going home thinking you could have done more.

"I haven’t found League One too big a jump. I’ve played against many of the teams in the division in cup games before. It’s the style of play I’m having to get used to as it’s very different to what I was used to playing. It’s coming though.

"No-one has claimed we played well last week, but In our position we can never not be satisfied with three points. Hopefully we can get another three points tomorrow, but with a performance to match.”

Woods might be challenged for his starting place tomorrow by fellow summer signing Brandon Khela.