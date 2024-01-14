Peterborough United match-winner praises the manager and his backroom staff for their meticulous pre-match preparation
A 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic on Saturday propelled Posh into second place, just a point behind leaders Portsmouth and with a game in hand.
Ephron Mason-Clark scored both goals and after the game at the Valley he lauded the preparation that goes into delivering a winning performance.
“The backroom staff are always on at us to watch our clips to see what we are doing well and what we can improve on,” Mason-Clark told the Posh Plus service.
"They are important to me because I came from a lower level and I want to know how I can keep climbing the football tree.
"The day before this game the gaffer spoke to me about the sort of finish that gave me first goal. We worked on it and it paid off.
"The second goal was all about getting the ball out wide and driving into the penalty area and we worked on that all week. Our preparation for matches is always good. I was aiming to shoot between the goalkeeper’s legs and it took a lucky deflection, but a goal’s a goal!
"Other things we work hard on is our fitness and our recovery. We really help each other out as a team to make sure we are all fit and in contention to play. Some players don’t need the gym, but I’m in there doing lots of strength work.
"We are definitely maturing as a team and as individuals.”
Posh signed Mason-Clark (24) for an undisclosed fee from Barnet in August, 2022. He’s made 78 appearances and scored 23 goals with 13 goals arriving this season.