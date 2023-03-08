Frankie Kent was a happy man after scoring a late winning goal for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Kent, who scored a late winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium, is one of several players at the club to have experience of the twists and turns of pressure-packed finales to a season.

Posh came through it to seal automatic promotion from this division just two seasons ago. They were under the management of Darren Ferguson then as well, although the play-offs are the only realistic target this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighth-placed Posh are next in action against two teams in the bottom eight. They host Cheltenham on Saturday before travelling to Burton Albion on Tuesday (March 14).

"We haven’t reached the heights we expected this season,” Kent admitted. "Our current league positions tells us that.

"And our experience tells us there will be twists and turns as the season continues.

"We’ve been through that and a lot of the players from two seasons ago are still with us. The gaffer has stressed this to us and of course he has been through it many times himself. It can only help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are 12 games to go and we can do it. It’s down to us, but it’s no use just talking about it and then not going out on the pitch and doing it.

"Our focus is entirely on Saturday now when we hope to get another three points.

"We beat a decent team in Shrewsbury. We had to be patient, but in the end we got our rewards and I was lucky enough to see the ball land on my head for the winning goal.

"I gamble at set-pieces all the time, but usually it deosn’t pay off, but Joe Ward’s delivery was spot on and Kabongo Tshimanga’s touch helped the ball to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent had lost his place to Josh Knight for a couple of games last month, but his teammate’s recent red card opened the door again for the 27 year-old and he’s taken the opportunity impressively.

"Josh and Ronnie Edwards were playing very well together,” Kent added. “Rightly or wrongly I lost my place which is part of football, but you also have to be ready to play. I’m pleased to have played a lot of games this sea son.”