The Latics have called the match off as they have three or more players away on international duty.

Posh would most probably have been without young defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo as there are England Under 20 fixtures on October 12 and October 17 against Romania and Portugal respectively.

Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo made his Posh debut in Saturday’s 2-0 League One win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

