Peterborough United’s League One fixture at Wigan Athletic scheduled for Saturday, October 14 has been postponed.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
The Latics have called the match off as they have three or more players away on international duty.

Posh would most probably have been without young defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo as there are England Under 20 fixtures on October 12 and October 17 against Romania and Portugal respectively.

Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo made his Posh debut in Saturday’s 2-0 League One win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Posh will now have a two-week break between hosting Lincoln City on Saturday, October 7 and entertaining Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, October 21.

