Posh manager Darren Ferguson reacts to a caution during the home defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has warned fans completing January transfer window business is not a simple case of ‘waving a magic wand.’

Ferguson has re-confirmed Posh will try and bring in new players next month with efforts likely to be stepped up once Saturday’s tough League One game with Wrexham is out the way. Posh don’t play a league One fixture after that one until January 18 when they host in-form Leyton Orient. Posh are at bottom club Burton Albion on New Year’s Day (3pm kick off).

Experienced defenders remain a priority. Posh will have new striker Gustav Lindgren available for the Wrexham game and on-loan midfielder Mo Susoho could be back for the Orient match.

Ferguson said: “January is not going to be a case of waving a magic wand and eight new players coming in. We have specific targets including experienced defenders obviously. That’s no secret, but they are hard to get at this time of a season. We’ve had many meetings and we have targets and hopefully we will get some.

"I don’t expect much to happen in the first few days. Most clubs will get the next two games out of the way before things start happening. We won’t be panicking and just signing anyone. We are mindful of getting the right characters in for the positions we need. We also have to look at getting players out.

"The second-half of this year has obviously been a real struggle. I still believe in the squad. We recruited some good young players in the summer who will prove to be good signings for us. We wanted to dip them in and out of the side, but injuries have forced us to play some more often than expected. We have lots of potential, but we are not fulfilling it just yet.

"A big part of the problem has been players who were here last season struggling. I get all the negativity, but this will be a good team in time.”