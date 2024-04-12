Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh in the 2-0 win against Oxford United at London Road earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson felt his team got everything spot on in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh were dominant from start to finish and should have won by more goals.

But Oxford away represents a much sterner test. The hosts are sixth and appear to be hitting form at a good time as they battle for a play-off place, while Posh are hunting down the top two.

"Like us Oxford have had blips this season, but they’ve come through them,” Ferguson said. “They’ve won their last two games 4-0 which suggests they are finding form at just the right time.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson and his Oxford counterpart Des Buckingham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We caught them at a good time at our place (Posh won 3-0) as the new manager had only just come in, but they have changed the way they play now. They play with two wingers who stay out wide. They are very expansive. They have good players and they are playing well so we will have to get certain things bang on to win the game.

"We did just that against Port Vale. Physically we looked as good as we have for a while. We were aggressive with and without the ball and played with great intensity. The subs came on and looked quick and fresh as well so it was a very good night for us. When we lost to Carlisle recently we didn’t play very well, but we also didn’t get the basics right. We spoke about that before the Vale game and the need the run harder than they did and to win more tackles and the response was perfect.

"We will need the same at Oxford. We know if we get the basics right and play our football we can give any team a hard game. We’ve overcome some difficult times this season as every team who is successful has to do. We lost four on the bounce and since then we’ve won nine out of 11 games, but we have to keep going.

"The players believe in themselves and in the way we we want to play and that quality of performance will be needed from now until the end of the season. We know we have the legs and pace and if we get the basics right it gives us a great chance to win because of the ability we have.

"We have won seven of our last 10 away games. In fact our away form has been better than our home form recently so we travel with confidence.”