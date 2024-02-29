Josh Knight in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh described the performance level during the 1-0 win at Cambridge United last weekend as ‘okay’, but he was very impressed with his team’s desire and determination to end a barren run of one point in five League One matches.

Posh have back-to-back home games now against Exeter City on Saturday (3pm) and buoyant local rivals Northampton Town on Tuesday (March 5, 7.45pm),

"We deserved to win at Cambridge and we had the chances to win more comfortably.” Ferguson said. “It wasn’t the greatest of performances with the ball, but we showed a really strong mentally to make sure one goal was enough.

Posh defend their goal against Cambridge United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Watching from the touchline at 1-0 you always get a bit nervous, but when I watched the game back we were really comfortable.

"If we play with the spirit and commitment on show at Cambridge, and keep more clean sheets, we will have a chance.”

Posh lost both the away games against their next opponents, 2-1 at Exeter earlier this month and 1-0 at Northampton in August.

"They are two good sides,” Ferguson added. “Obviously we only played Exeter recently and I doubt they will play any differently and we certainly won’t. That was a game we should never have lost, but we did.

"It was the same at Northampton. I won’t even think about the game on Tuesday until we have played Exeter, but I will say their manager Jon Brady has done a fantastic job given the budget and recruitment restraints he’s had to work with."

Exeter have a terrible record at London Road. They’ve won just two of 23 Football League games here, although 12 of those matches have been drawn.

Exeter’s last win at Posh arrived in 1988 and the Grecians will be without top scorer Reece Cole who is suspended after reaching 10 cautions. He had a hand in both Exeter goals against Posh a few weeks ago.