Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh and the Rams are battling it out for the final play-off place on the final day of the season on Sunday (noon kick offs) with Ferguson’s men needing a win at Barnsley as well as a favour from Sheffield Wednesday, who host Derby, to sneak into the top six.

Ferguson will send his men into battle demanding a commitment to a fast start, attacking football throughout and tunnel vision.

“It’s advantage Derby, but there’s also more pressure on them as the bigger club with bigger expectations, certainly this weekend,” Ferguson said.

"We have no choice but to win our game, while a draw will do Derby and that could be dangerous.

"It’s up to us to exert maximum pressure by getting in front early. We need to score the first goal, but even then we have to keep going as we might need to win by three.

"It’s true we missed a chance to put more pressure on Derby by not winning last weekend, but you could also argue it was a missed opportunity for them as if they had won their game we would have been out of it now.

"Winning will be tough enough against an excellent Barnsley side, but we are capable of doing that.

“It’s never ideal when you are relying on another side to help you out, but we can’t let ourselves be distracted by what’s going on elsewhere.

"I’m sure our fans will let us know what’s going on with Derby, but we have to have tunnel vision and concentrate of influencing what we can influence.

“I’m excited by Sunday and the players are as well. These are the big games you want to play in and we will go up there and be positive.

"We have no other option. We can’t leave anything behind.”