Peterborough United manager wanted to play over Christmas, but he doesn’t believe a 16-day break will necessarily be a bad thing

Posh celebrate their goal at Lincoln City in their first game of 2021.

Posh Christmas games against Reading on Boxing Day and Birmingham City today (December 29) were postponed because of Covid in the oppositions camps. Posh last played at Blackpool on December 18.

In contrast ‘The Cherries’ have been busy over the festive period. They won 1-0 at QPR to return to the top of the table and are due to host struggling Cardiff City tomorrow (Thursday).

Ferguson said: “We wanted to play the two Christmas games, but we didn’t play at all over Christmas last season and we returned in a tough game at Lincoln and played very well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a weird situation with some teams playing and some teams not playing, but it is what it is and we just have to get on with things. Our club and our players have been very good with the Covid protocols. When we tested on Monday the whole squad was clear which was pleasing.”