Peterborough United manager wanted to play over Christmas, but he doesn’t believe a 16-day break will necessarily be a bad thing
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson doesn’t believe a 16-day break will be a negative for his side as they prepare to travel to Championship leaders Bournemouth on Monday (January 3, 7.45pm).
Posh Christmas games against Reading on Boxing Day and Birmingham City today (December 29) were postponed because of Covid in the oppositions camps. Posh last played at Blackpool on December 18.
In contrast ‘The Cherries’ have been busy over the festive period. They won 1-0 at QPR to return to the top of the table and are due to host struggling Cardiff City tomorrow (Thursday).
Ferguson said: “We wanted to play the two Christmas games, but we didn’t play at all over Christmas last season and we returned in a tough game at Lincoln and played very well.
“It’s been a weird situation with some teams playing and some teams not playing, but it is what it is and we just have to get on with things. Our club and our players have been very good with the Covid protocols. When we tested on Monday the whole squad was clear which was pleasing.”
Posh will start next Monday two points from safety as the team directly above them, Reading, also aren’t in action until January 3, although they are due to host Derby at 3pm. Reading haven’t played since December 11.