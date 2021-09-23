Peterborough United manager urges side to repeat Birmingham performance to break away duck

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson and Coventry City manager Mark Robins before the match in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/JMP.

Posh travel to face Coventry on Friday (September 24) in what looks like a tall order on paper given that Coventry have won all of their home league games this season, while Posh have lost every match on the road, not scoring from open play.

In order to break this run, Ferguson has called on his side to repeat Saturday’s performance against Birmingham to build on what has been a positive week for the club. It was topped off by a 4-1 win for the Under 23 side against Bristol City and progress for the Under 18s in the Professional Development League (PDL) Cup with another 4-1 win, this time over Sheffield United.

He said: “We’ve had a good week throughout the club, on Saturday we had a very good win and good performance, the Under 18s won, a very, very good result, the Under 16s won and the Under 23s, so we’ve had some really good performances right through the age groups, which I’m delighted with and we want to continue with that.

“It’s a tough game, they are a team that are very good at home against a team, at the moment, that are struggling away but all these things can change very quickly. They are a team that’s been together for a while, have a manager that has been there for a while, similar to ourselves. They’ve got a system that suits them, they all know the patterns with the ball and without the ball and have a system that does suit them, with some good players. Every away game you get in this division is going to be tough but we’ve got to go there and if we can perform anywhere near what we did against Birmingham then we’ll give them a good game.

“I think we have to go there with belief. Although the last away game wasn’t the result we wanted, up to an hour we were the better team. Reading have then gone and won at Fulham, so they are no mugs. There were some positives to take for sure.

“We’ve got to go there and perform and do certain things very, very well but it’s a lovely stadium, lovely pitch, under the lights and I think we’re taking over 1000 fans so I am looking forward to it.”